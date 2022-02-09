Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston has been selected as the Tennessee Professional Golfers Association’s Golf Professional of the Year.
Houston was one of five finalists for the prestigious honor.
He was named the Knoxville Section’s Golf Professional of the Year in December.
“It is a tremendous honor to be named the Golf Professional of the Year for the Tennessee Section,” said Houston. “I have so much respect for every golf professional in the state.
“We all share the same goal of making the game of golf special to our players, and it’s our duty to remember who made it special for us and to pass that forward to the next generation of players.”
Elected to membership in December 1993, Houston has proven over the years that he is a pillar of Fairfield Glade, to his chapter, and the Tennessee Section.
Houston has spent the majority of his career at Fairfield Glade, first as an assistant professional for seven years, then as a head professional for 16 years before becoming director of golf over all the resort’s five courses.
Since becoming director of golf in 2015, Houston has been instrumental in numerous renovation projects at Fairfield Glade.
As a result, Fairfield Glade saw an incredible amount of rounds played over the five courses this past year. Fairfield Glade recorded 148,000 rounds of golf and served more than 18,100 players in 2021.
Houston is known to inspire fellow golf professionals through his work ethic, commitment to serving the community, and genuine support to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to succeed.
Across Fairfield Glade, Houston annually conducts more than 36 events, including the Ladies Invitational of more than 215 players from 15 states, and the Member-Member tournament of 360 players.
Sectional events hosted by Houston include the Tennessee PGA Senior State Open, the Tennessee Golf Association Tennessee Women’s Open, the Parent Child, Women’s Four Ball, and Drive, Chip & Putt.
Through these events, Houston takes the most pride in helping his community through fundraising efforts.
One charity Houston has consistently supported is Folds of Honor, donating more than $30,000 in 2020.
“I would like to congratulate Jeff on being selected Golf Professional of the Year,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides academic scholarships to military dependents.
“Jeff’s hard work and commitment to our families has helped provide a life-changing education to individuals who need and deserve the help,” Rooney added.
“Jeff has been instrumental in allowing students to succeed and we’re very grateful.”
Through recognizing a need in his community, this past year Houston started an annual golf tournament fundraiser to benefit high school bands and elementary school music programs in Cumberland County.
“When Jeff brought the idea of a tournament to myself and Glen Belcher, I was surprised that someone who is grounded in sports recognized that there was a funding issue and decided to take this initiative to improve this aspect of education for our school system,” said Dwight Wages, founder and president of Southern Stars Symphonic Brass.
The tournament was a rousing success, with more than 44 teams registering for the event.
Even though the tournament was ultimately rained out, $14,000 was still raised for the music programs of Cumberland County.
The second annual golf tournament to benefit bands is scheduled for March 26.
“With Jeff’s enthusiasm, organizational skills and his ability to motivate others to get on board and work with him on a project I am confident that this year’s tournament will raise even more money than the first one last year for our band programs,” said Belcher, Support the ARTS director.
“Every community needs more people like Jeff who sees a need, plans the solution and then sees the project through from beginning to end.”
Over the years, Houston has served both the Knoxville Tennessee Chapter and the Tennessee Section, including being a past member of the scholarship committee and the Knoxville representative on the awards committee.
The recipient of the Tennessee Section 2018 Bill Strausbaugh Award and Knoxville 2012 Merchandiser of the Year: Public/Resort, Houston is no stranger to being recognized for his commitment to excellence.
Those who spend only a little bit of time with Houston will understand the passion and commitment he has to the game of golf.
It is this passion for development, unwavering commitment to his fellow PGA professionals and his community, and genuine love for the game that culminated in him being named the 2021 Tennessee PGA Golf Professional of the Year.
Tennessee PGA also recognizes the other individuals who won their chapter Golf Professional of the Year Award. They are:
• Henrik Simonsen, PGA of The Honors Course, Chattanooga
• Oliver Peacock, PGA, of Belle Meade Country Club, Middle Tennessee
• Rusty Jones, PGA, of Cattails at Meadowview, Tri-Cities
• R. Kedric Perkins Jr., PGA, Jackson Country Club, West Tennessee.
This award is the highest annual honor a Chapter can bestow upon a professional whose total contributions to the game best exemplify
the complete PGA Professional.
All of these individuals are continuing to do amazing things in their respective areas of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.