Jeff Houston, Fairfield Glade director of golf, has been selected Golf Professional of the Year for Knoxville Section of the Tennessee Professional Golfers Association
The selection was announced Monday, Dec. 13, at the Lakeside Tavern in Knoxville.
The PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award bestows special recognition on a PGA golf professional who has performed outstanding services as an overall PGA professional.
PGA Golf Professional of the Year is one of the highest honors the PGA can bestow.
Candidates must possess outstanding qualities of leadership, strong moral character, and a substantial record of service to the Association and the game of golf.
Individuals honored with the PGA Golf Professional of the Year award will be held as the model PGA Golf Professional.
Houston is now in the finals for the Tennessee Section Professional of Year award with four other chapter winners.
Call Houston at 931-707-2158 for more information.
Fairfield Glade is home to five beautiful championship golf courses and is open to the public for an extraordinary golf experience.
Call Central Tee Times at 931-484-3729 to book a tee time.
Visit www.fairfieldgladeresort.com/golf-packages for golf package information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.