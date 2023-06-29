The Household Trash/Sanitation Removal Policy has been revised and approved by the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors.
The new policy is now posted on the FGCC website, fairfieldgladeresort.com/.
FGCC will be taking leaves, grass clippings, small sticks and small plants.
Each residence may set out one bag that includes one or more of these, with a 40-pound weight limit, along with their weekly household trash on their regular trash day.
This will start the week of June 26.
New leaf compost area
The new leaf compost site is now open for Fairfield Glade residents and FGCC official business only.
Residents must show a current Fairfield Glade ID card to dispose only leaves, sticks and branches no greater than 3 inches in diameter, bushes, plants and grass clippings.
Grass clippings and leaves should be placed in one area of the compost site and branches, twigs and other material placed in the non-compost woody material area.
Residents are asked to assist the person manning the site in placing their items in the proper dropoff area.
If paper compostable bags are used, materials can be left in these bags. If plastic bags are used, they must be emptied and removed from the compost area.
The area is at 8812 Chestnut Hill Rd. (turn left at Westchester and Chestnut Hill intersection, site is located 1 mile on the right).
It is open 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.