The 29th annual Hospice Benefit Golf Tournament was played Sept. 23 at Lake Tansi Golf Course. The event had been postponed from May due to COVID-19.
The golfers enjoyed a bag lunch from The Flying Pig Restaurant before their round.
The full field of 36 teams took to the course with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament was divided into three flights based on team scores at the end of play.
Winning the 1st flight shooting 55, which is 17 under par, was the team of Kris Burk, Steve Jones, Jim McGrady and Burt Griffin. Taking second place with a 56 were Cal Smart, Tim Driggs, Roy Seaton and Jim Morrison.
The second flight winners shooting a 63 were determined by a scorecard playoff, Stan Lewis, Ferlin Findley, Robin King and Bobby Randolph. Coming in second place was the team of Jim Petty, Joanna Gibbs, David Bell and Donnie Dixon.
The third flight was won by Chuck Sullins, Tom Skender, Conley Dykes and Roger Thackston. Also in this flight, the team coming in second was Bill Sutton, Ed Sutton, Paul Yoder and Tom Sutton.
Closest to the pin contests for men were won by Tony Orlando on hole 3, John Hornbeck on hole 6, Ron Cower on hole 12 and Dave Weidle on hole 5.
Closest to the pin contests for women were won by Dee Crooks on hole 3, Janet Scott on hole 6, Yong Chagnon on hole 12 and Janet Scott on hole 15.
Most accurate drives were won by Barb Colombo and Dieter Horstkothe.
Tournament chair Norm Torrey thanks all those who helped make this tournament such a success by donating hole sponsorships, team prizes, gift bag items, prize drawing items, food and beverages.
“We appreciate the wonderful support of the community, our golfers and the efforts of the Lake Tansi pro shop personnel to help make our benefit tournament enjoyable and fun for everyone,” he said. “And a special thank you to all the volunteers from Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary and Lake Tansi Hospice Auxiliary who helped work the event.”
Individuals and businesses who donated hole sponsorships are Cece Trachy, in loving memory of Eddie Trachy; The Country Cupboard; Gernt Insurance Group, in memory of Donald and Debbie Hively; Flynn Sign Co. Inc., in memory of Hospice nurse Dianne Hansen; Newton Chiropractic Clinic; Tabor’s Pawn Shop, in memory of Wanda Crozier; Bilbrey Funeral Home; Julie and Jim Oswald, in loving memory of Bill and Nancy Daitchman; Mitchell Drug Co. Inc.; Crossville Ceramics Tile Outlet Store; Richard Matzelle, in loving memory of Neda Matzelle and Rich “Popps” Bates; Crossville Housing Authority; Brown Insurance Group; Dave Allstaedt, in memory of the love of his life, Pat Allstaedt; Shadden Tire Co. Inc.; Peter J. Rashe DDS; Dirk Davidson, M.D.; Midstate Termite & Pest Control Inc.; Don and Sherry Koch, in loving memory of their parents; Edward Jones Investments by William Dickerson CFP & Pete Bisbee, AAMS; Highland Federal Savings & Loan Association; and Mary Anne and Carl Nordeen with four sponsorships, in memory of Antoinette Thomas, mother of M.A. Nordeen, in honor of Kelly and Gabby Nordeen, in memory of Grandma Virginia Nordeen, and in memory of Robert Thomas, brother of M.A. Nordeen.
Other sponsors are Fairfield Glade Homes; Good Times Wine Spirits and Brew; Ed and Genie Day, in loving memory of Joanie Finnel; Doris Shanks, in Memory of Paula Shanks Myers; First National Bank of Tennessee; Ben Lommand Connect, in memory of George Vanderslice, veteran of Battle of the Bulge; Durable Products Inc.; Mayberry’s Complete Home Furnishings; Pioneer Realty Inc., in memory of Lee Lague; Dave Kirk and Connie Kirk, in memory of Helen Kirk; Tim and Susan Tewalt, in loving memory of their parents; and Tri-County Equipment Sales & Services Inc. Most of these sponsors have participated in past years. Organizers are grateful for their continued support and welcome this year’s new sponsors.
Organizers also thank donors of cash, prizes for teams, food and beverages: Dave Kirk Automotive; Alanya Healthy Strategies; PEG Broadcasting, LLC; Ace Hardware, Fairfield Glade; PGA Pro Gavin Darbyshire of Lake Tansi Golf Course; The Flying Pig BBQ; BaLou’s Furniture Gallery; Brass Lantern Restaurant; Nature’s Way Massage–Terry Owens; Crossville Chronicle; Franklin and Shirrlene Chewning; Cumberland County Playhouse; Food City, Fairfield Glade; Glade Sun; Golf Capital Learning Center, PGA Pro Greg Wyatt; Crossville Tire & Appliance; Jim and Ginger Edwards; Lake Tansi Village Golf; The Feed Store; Don and Sherry Koch; Forte’s Restaurant; Fairfield Glade Pro Shop; Gondola Pizza and Steak House; Regions Bank; Jan’s Wine & Liquor; Wilson’s Paint & Decorating Center; Middle Tennessee Natural Gas; J & R Automotive, Tim and Susan Tewalt; Pizza Hut, Crossville; Save-A-Lot of Crossville; Shadden Tire Co. Inc.; SignSmith; Bill Profitt; Cumberland Cove Golf Club; Norm and Sue Torrey; Big John’s BBQ; Gun Shop & Trading Post; Tony’s Place; Smart Bank; and Stonehaus Winery.
The annual benefit golf tournament could not be successful without the generosity of all these businesses and friends of Hospice.
The money generated by the nonprofit Hospice of Cumberland County benefit event will be used to facilitate managed care and comfort to Hospice patients as well as support and bereavement care for their families, both in-home and in Hospice’s six-bed residential facility, Cumberland House.
Call Executive Director Ginny Dyer at 931-484-4748 or visit cumberlandhospice.com for more information or to make a tax-deductible donation.
