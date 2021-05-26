The 30th Annual Hospice Benefit Golf Tournament was a huge success. The event was played Wednesday, May 12, at Lake Tansi Golf Course with a full field of 36 teams. The golfers took to the course with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. after having a bag lunch from The Flying Pig Restaurant. The Lake Tansi course was in excellent condition and the golfers enjoyed the sunny, spring day.
The tournament was divided into three flights based on team scores at the end of play. All three flights were won by scorecard playoffs; winning the first flight shooting 59 was the team of Kelly Maddox, Ernie Brown, Mark Caruthers and Milton Bradley. Taking second place with a 59 were Cal Smart, Tim Driggs, Roy Seaton and Tom Pallone. The scorecard playoff determining the second flight shooting 64 were Vikki Bradshaw, Julie Cook, Charlie McLaughlin and Chris Boarman. Coming in second place with another 64 was the team of Jim Edwards, Ginger Edwards, Scott Maher and Theresa Maher. The third flight was won with 68 by Scott Tubandt, Tammy Tubandt, Jerry Bahr and Lori Bahr. Coming in second in the third flight with 68 was the team of Greg Rasch, Scott Carson, John Campbell and Ted Harper.
Closest to the Pin contests for men were won by Roger Hardin on hole #3, Charlie Barfield on hole #6, Mark Caruthers on hole #12 and Kermit Hurley on hole #15. Closest to the Pin contests for women were won by Mary Vesper on hole #3, Barb Columbo on hole #6, Joanna Gibbs on hole #12 and Janet Brooker on hole #15. Most accurate drives were won by Ronnie Sparks and Lori Bahr.
Tournament chairs Larry McNamara and Jim Oswald thank all those who helped make this tournament such a success by donating hole sponsorships, team prizes, cash, gift bag items, food and beverages. We appreciate the wonderful support of the community, our golfers and the efforts of the Lake Tansi pro shop personnel to help make our benefit tournament enjoyable and fun for everyone. And a special thank you to all the volunteers from Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary and Lake Tansi Hospice Auxiliary who helped work the event.
Local businesses who donated hole sponsorships were: The Country Cupboard, Flynn Sign Co., Inc., Golf Capital Learning Center/Greg Wyatt, PGA Professional, Tabor’s Pawn Shop, Bilbrey Funeral Home, Mitchell Drug Company, Inc., Crossville Ceramics Tile Outlet Store, Shadden Tire Company, Inc., Peter J. Rashe, DDS, Dirk Davidson, M.D., Midstate Termite & Pest Control, Inc., Crossville Housing Authority, Whitehead Insurance Group, Highland Federal Savings & Loan Association, Dr. Allison Simms, Physicians Associates, LLC, Fairfield Glade Homes, Edward Jones Investments/William Dickerson CFP & Pete Bisbee, AAMS, Good Times Wine Spirits and Brew, First National Bank of TN, Ben Lomand Connect, Durable Products, Inc., Mayberry’s Complete Home Furnishings, Tri-County Rental Center, LLC, Buckeye Home Medical Equipment, Plum Crazy Vapor, One Bank of Tennessee, Stacey B. Carlton, MD, An Affiliated Physician, Budget Blinds of Crossville, Richie’s Cumberland Collision Center, Venture Real Estate Services and Happy Sak Exxon Lake Tansi.
Individuals and businesses who donated hole sponsorships were: Mary Anne & Carl Nordeen with four sponsorships In Memory of Antoinette Thomas, Mother of M.A. Nordeen, In Honor of Kelly & Gabby Nordeen, In Memory of Grandma Virginia Nordeen, and In Memory of Robert Thomas, Brother of M.A. Nordeen. Other sponsors were: Cece Trachy In Loving Memory of Eddie Trachy, In Memory of Danny & Debbie Hively by Gernt Insurance Group, In Memory of Dianne Hansen, Our Hospice Nurse, Julie & Jim Oswald In Loving Memory of Our Parents, Richard Matzelle In Loving Memory of Neda Matzelle & Rich “Popps” Bates, Dave Allstaedt In Memory of Pat Allstaedt The Love of My Life, Don & Sherry Koch In Loving Memory of Our Parents, Pat & Chuck Scott In Memory of Horace & Ruth Terry, Doris Shanks in Loving Memory of Paula Shanks Myers, Friend of the Corps In Memory of Sgt. Morgan Strader, USMC, In Memory of Robert & Ruth Walker by Pioneer Realty, Inc., Dave & Connie Kirk In Memory of Helen Kirk, Tim & Susan Tewalt In Loving Memory of Our Parents and L.& B. Wood In Memory of Nancy MacMillan & Judy Collins. Most of these sponsors have participated in past years. We are grateful for their continued support and we welcome our new sponsors this year!
We would like to thank our donors of cash, prizes for teams, food and beverages: Dave Kirk Automotive, PEG Broadcasting, LLC, Ace Hardware/Fairfield Glade, PGA Pro Gavin Darbyshire of Lake Tansi Golf Course, The Flying Pig BBQ, BaLou’s Furniture Gallery, Brass Lantern Restaurant, Nature’s Way Massage/Terry Owens, Crossville Chronicle, Glade Sun, City of Crossville, Cancun Mexican Restaurant, Cumberland County Playhouse, Food City/Fairfield Glade, Golf Capital Learning Center/PGA Pro Greg Wyatt, Crossville Tire & Appliance, Glade Vista, Jim & Ginger Edwards, Lake Tansi Village Golf, Don & Sherry Koch, LaCosta Mexican Restaurant, Fairfield Glade Pro Shop, Gondola Pizza & Steak House, Regions Bank, Jan’s Wine & Liquor, Wilson’s Paint & Decorating Center, Middle TN Natural Gas, J&R Automotive, Save-A-Lot of Crossville, Shadden Tire Company, Inc., SignSmith, Bill Profitt, Cumberland Cove Golf Club, Norm & Sue Torrey, Gun Shop & Trading Post, SmartBank, Stonehaus Winery, Business Equipment Clinic, J P Jewelers, 5th Street Market Place, Landscape Solutions, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Selk Pressure Washing, Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Vegas Steakhouse & Lounge, Lantana Lucy’s BBQ, Willow Café, Amanda & Lori Roberts-Wallace, Tillman Barnwell, Carl’s Golf Land, SERVPRO, Cumberland Farmers Co-op, Archie Bentz, Whitson’s Detail Center and Eric & Diane Duncan.
The mission of our non-profit Hospice of Cumberland County is to provide an enhanced quality of life for those facing terminal illness while addressing the information, spiritual and practical needs of loved ones facing the loss of a family member. Our annual benefit golf tournament could not be successful without the generosity of all the businesses and friends of Hospice who supported our event. The money generated will be used to facilitate managed care and comfort to Hospice patients and bereavement care for their families, both in-home and in our 6-bed residential facility, Cumberland House. If you wish information or would like to make a tax deductible donation, please contact Ginny Dyer, Executive Director, at 931-484-4748 or visit our website at cumberlandhospice.com.
