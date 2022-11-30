The annual Hospice Auxiliary Holiday Ball has been canceled due to the higher cost of hosting this fundraising event for Cumberland House.
Holiday Ball co-chairs, Sherry Koch and Pam Edwards, are saddened to make the announcement of their fundraising efforts on behalf of Hospice of Cumberland County.
If you would like to make a donation to help Hospice fundraising, please mail it to Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1943, Crossville, TN 38558. Please note Holiday Ball in the memo line. All monies raised by the auxiliary are used to support Cumberland House, a unique six-bed residential Hospice facility in Crossville, which provides comfort and care for the terminally ill as they spend their final days with dignity surrounded by family and friends. Cumberland House also provides respite care for loved ones of patients receiving Hospice home care.
Your donation will be graciously appreciated and a tax receipt sent to you for your records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.