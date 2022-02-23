Jerry Dewayne Young, 56, of Crossville, passed away unexpectedly due to cancer on Feb. 16, 2022. He was a loving husband of 37 years to his wife, Marsha Young; father to daughter, Amanda Young Emison (David), and son/best friend, Jay Young (Lori); and Grandpa (Paw Paw) to Kaylee Emison, Mich…