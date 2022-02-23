The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary’s first meeting of 2022 will be on March 7 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
The group will welcome back current members and invite all community-minded people to attend to hear more and consider joining the group.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m.; those attending arrive at 2:30 for social time together.
The Auxiliary has no membership fees. Members can be as active as they wish.
Email CHHospiceAuxiliary@gmail.com or call Lisa Easterling 601-467-3761 for more information.
The Auxiliary is a fundraising team of Cumberland County residents who plan and execute events benefiting The Cumberland House, the only nonprofit in-patient hospice facility in Cumberland County.
