Hospice of Cumberland County has earned distinction as a We Honor Veterans Hospice Provider.
We Honor Veterans is a partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospice and Palliative Care Initiative with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.
The goal of the program is to improve end-of-life care for veterans through increasing awareness and knowledge about veterans end-of-life care needs and options; strengthening relationships between hospice organizations, VA programs and community organizations; improving veterans access to hospice and palliative care across all sites and levels of care.
Hospice recently hosted an informational session on the program with veterans organizations. Additional presentations are planned. Hospice staff and volunteers have completed several training sessions to enhance their knowledge of serving both veterans and their families.
Hospice of Cumberland County is a non-profit organization that offers end-of-life care to individuals and families in the Upper Cumberland through home hospice services and its 24-hour inpatient and respite facility, Cumberland House.
Call volunteer coordinator and community advocate Crystal Stotler at 931-484- 4748 or visit cumberlandhospice.org for more about Hospice of Cumberland County services and volunteer opportunities or the We Honor Veterans program.
