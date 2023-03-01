Bobby Jones Links in conjunction with the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors and General Manager Bob Weber, welcome Adams Horne as the new director of Food and Beverage for Bobby Jones Links at Fairfield Glade.
Horne comes to the Community Club having spent the past 11 years in the hospitality industry.
He has experience as a golf professional, food and beverage director, a clubhouse manager, and an assistant general manager.
Horne has worked with the Marriott Corp. and has spent the last two years working with Bobby Jones Links.
Horne understands the various activities that are very important to a club and community.
Although everyone may not be active in all recreational activities, everyone does enjoy eating and drinking, and Horne has the background to provide the service, warmth, and hospitality that the Fairfield Glade community expects and deserves.
Horne enjoys running in marathons, college football, golf, tennis, and hiking. Please welcome him to Fairfield Glade.
