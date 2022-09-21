Bruce Horn won the FGCC board member election with 3,001 votes.
featured
Horn new FGCC board member
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Outlet Center now Landers Crossroads — Developer looks to energize mall
- I-40 crash claims life of SMHS student
- Cumberland awarded $27M+ for broadband
- Overdose response takes toll on responders
- Playhouse brings life, career of Buddy Holly to stage
- Jane Way to be inducted into CCHS Hall of Fame
- Pair arrested on burglary charges in August incident
- Johns makes 500th assist
- Martin pleads in assault, meth cases
- Pipeline tests, work schedule for weekend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.