The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary’s 10th annual Butterfly Release will be June 12 at the amphitheater in front of Art Circle Public Library at 29 Division St.
The event designed to remember loved ones by releasing a butterfly in their honor will begin at 9 a.m.
It is an uplifting, joyful experience to watch as each butterfly flutters toward the blue sky in an uplifting program to honor those who have passed or are being honored.
All proceeds from the event will assist the nonprofit Hospice House.
Each butterfly is $20 or six for $100.
The Celebration of Life Butterfly Release includes the reading of each loved one’s name designated by each butterfly, a blessing, special music, and commemorative readings.
Forms to order butterflies are available at Cumberland County Hospice Office, various area churches and businesses or by calling 765-606-5620 or 931-456-5133.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control recommendations will be encouraged by asking participants to wear masks.
For those are unable to attend, butterflies may still be released in honor of their chosen loved one.
A drive-thru butterfly pick up is also planned those who would prefer this method. Those participating in this method may stay in their cars and collect their butterflies between 10:15-10:30 a.m. at the amphitheater.
The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary thanks the public for supporting this event.
