Fairfield Glade is celebrating the Christmas season in The Center with special activities planned through Dec. 24.
Join us Tuesday, Dec. 21, for the free Christmas movie “The Grinch” at 2 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
The fun continues Wednesday, Dec. 22, with cookie decorating in The Center lobby from 1-3 p.m. Participants can decorate one cookie for $3 or two cookies for $5.
Two Christmas movie classics — “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” will be playing that afternoon.
A special Christmas Sing-A-Long with Donna and D.J. Garrison is planned at The Center from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
We will feature a free showing of “White Christmas” at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
The Center will be closed Christmas Day. Merry Christmas.
Call The Center at Fairfield Glade at 931-484-3722 for more information.
