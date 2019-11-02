The Fairfield Glade Men's 18 Hole League wrapped up the season with a two-day league championship held at Dorchester on Oct. 2 and Heatherhurst Brae Oct. 9. Everyone brought their best as we had a large number of people in contention. Each division had their own daily payout scenarios. There were also overall gross and net winners for both groups.
A Divison
On Day 1 the A Division had six players shoot gross scores in the 70s only two strokes apart. Harry Buysse was low with 77, followed by Dave Dintaman at 78. Mike Stalder, Tom Pallone, Charlie McLaughlin, Charley Wilson and Paul Wolfe were all tied at 79.
In net play 14 players shot in the 60s. The top seven were Charley Wilson with a 61, Jim Ashcraft and Keith Vollendorf at 66. Dave Dintaman, Tom Pallone, Oz Fundingsland and Ron Keith came in at 67.
Winners Day 1 Net: first, Charley Wilson; second by tiebreaker, Jim Ashcraft; and third Kieth Vollendorf; fourth by tiebreaker, Dave Dintaman; fifth, Tom Pallone; and sixth, Oz Fundingsland.
On Day 2 we again had six players with gross scores in the 70s. Dave Dintaman and Rob Siwek were tied at 74. Tom Pallone shot 75 followed by Mike Stalder and Jim Morrison at 76. Ron Riede came in with 78.
In net play 10 players shot in the 60s. Craig Leeper, Dave Dintaman, Rob Siwek and Tom Pallone all finished with a net 64. Jim Morrison shot 66, Jerry Dumbauld and Tom Thompson shot 67. Ronnie Phillips and Mike Stalder shot 68, and Tom Carlson came in with 69. On Day 2 the top four net winners were decided by tiebreaker: first Graig Leeper, second, Dave Dintaman; third, Rob Siwek; fourth, Tom Pallone; fifth, Jim Morrison; and sixth Jerry Dumbauld.
Overall A Division winners: (you could only win in one category)
Gross Play: first, Dave Dintaman; second by tiebreaker, Mike Stalder; third by tiebreaker, Jim Morrison; and fourth by tiebreaker, Paul Wolfe.
Net Play: first, Tom Pallone; second by tiebreaker, Charlie Wilson; third, Craig Leeper; fourth by tiebreaker, Ron Phillips; fifth, Derek Granfield; and sixth by tiebreaker, Tom Thompson.
B Division
On Day 1 there were three gross scores in the 70s. Ron McCluchen with an even par 72, great round. Dan O'Reilly shot a 78, and Ken Vaznonis came in with a 79.
Day 1 net scores had two in the 50s and 31 more in the 60s. Wow, did everyone come to play! Dan O'Reilly shot 55, and Ron McClughen 58.
On Day 2 gross score there were two players tied in the 70s. Cecil Breeding and Ron McClughen both shot 75.
Day 2 net saw one player in the 50s and 25 more in the 60s. Cecil Breeding was the lone golfer in the 50s with a 59.
Overall B Division winners:
Gross Play: first, Ron McClughen; second, Cecil Breeding; third, Ron Simons; fourth, Cory Campbell; and fifth, Gary Cassidy.
Net Play: first, Ron McClughen; second, Cecil Breeding; third, Ron Simons; fourth, Kevin Mueller; and fifth, Dan O'Reilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.