Gary Hampton of Fort Myers, FL, shot a hole-in-one May 23 on the Stonehenge Golf Course. The 161-yard ace was made on the par 3 hole 14. The shot hit the green, rolled 12 feet and in. Kelly Hampton, Winston Grafton and Rod Hatzler witnessed the event.
Hole-in-one: Gary Hampton
Barbara Joan Albee, 77, of Fairfield Glade, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. She was born on Sept. 29, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Daniel Sepanski and Anne (Ryszlenska) Sepanski. Barbara was a registered nurse and attended the Fairfield …
