It’s time again for the ninth annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon started by John Conrad, and all interested hikers are welcome!
Every September, more and more participants register and complete the 26.2 miles.
The hikes selected are those that most novice hikers can do as well as fun for the veteran hikers.
Go to hikingmarathon.com/register to sign up for this year’s marathon.
Upon completion of the 26.2 miles, a T-shirt and a patch are awarded at the annual Trail Fest on Oct. 7.
Both Tuesday and Friday mornings Fairfield Hiking Groups will lead hikes that are included in the September marathon.
Hikers will meet at the pavilion near the parking lot at the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. Plan to arrive about 30 minutes before the departure time so that information about the hikes can be shared and carpools can be formed.
Tuesday morning hikes leave at 9, and Friday morning hikes at 8.
Tentative schedule for the Tuesday morning hikes is:
Sept. 5. Seven Bridges, 2 miles
Sept. 12. Green Loop, 4.2 miles
Sept. 19. Overlook, 2.3 miles; and Glastowbury 1 mile
Sept. 26. Stonehenge, 3 miles
Friday morning hikes in September are:
Sept. 1. Soldiers’ Beach, 1.7 miles; and Black Mountain, 2.0 miles
Sept. 8. Meadow Park in Monterey, 3 miles
Sept. 15. Airport Trail, 2.3 miles. (Also sign up for the annual
Lunch on the Lawn at the Cumberland County Courthouse.)
Sept. 22. Lake Alice, Frey Branch and ADA, 2.7 miles
Sept. 29. Plateau/Byrd Creek from visitor center, 2.0 miles
Hiking all of these will complete the full marathon for 26.2 miles.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Hikers are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
All of the marathon hikes are rated either easy or moderate due to some elevation changes.
Wear hiking footwear, and pack water and snacks to eat on the trail.
For the longer Friday hikes, bring lunch and a hiking pole if one is used.
Call Bob Obohoski, hiking leader, at 678-425-4339 for more information.
The mountains are calling and I must go! John Muir
