We didn’t do it.
Fairfield Glade Community Club property owners voting in this year’s board of directors election did not surpass the highest percentage of eligible votes cast — 36.4% — in one of the previous five elections.
We cast 34.7% of them this time.
While that’s an average turnout in our elections of recent history, it’s low — even lower if we don’t include the voting blocs we hear so much about.
There could be many reasons for the poor turnout.
But first, some interesting statistics to ponder:
Of the 12,142 eligible votes, 10,308 belonged to general owners, such as residents like you and me, and those who own property only as an investment. A paltry 2,388 of those votes were cast, or 23.1%.
By contrast, Wyndham Resorts held a bloc of 1,334 votes and cast all of them. Ditto for the timeshare associations, which had 487 votes.
Of the 4,222 total votes cast, 43.1% were by those two groups of vote holders.
On the surface, it seems perplexing that so few of us voted, especially when voting was so easy, either by email or mail-in paper ballot.
(Note to board: Maybe provide a postage prepaid return envelope for mail-in voters to send in their votes. It’s apparently asking too much of some of us to use our own stamps. Just a costly suggestion.)
The poor turnout wasn’t for lack of encouragement by the board, which over the course of a few weeks sent out 13 email notices to property owners reminding them of the coming election, emphasizing its importance and providing information about the candidates.
Many of those notices were published in the Glade Sun.
It wasn’t as though people didn’t know about the election. Something else was going on.
It could be that most Gladers are happy with life in retirement here, so why bother to vote?
Perhaps some property owners who don’t live here are satisfied as long as their property is worth more than what they paid for it and therefore don’t care who’s on the board, so why bother to vote?
There are some who believe that the Community Club’s operations need improvement but feel that nothing will change anyway, so why bother to vote?
And some believe, citing evidence in the election results, that Wyndhman’s vote bloc “controls” elections, so, again, why bother?
But bother we should. For whatever reason, most of us just don’t.
