Hilltoppers Inc. holds an open house to celebrate and dedicate their new administrative and day center, located at 86 Duer Cr. in Crossville, named for Executive Director Jeanene Houston on July 17. The beautiful new facility houses offices to assist and provide resources for adults with intellectual and other specific disabilities. The wonderful and spacious new day rooms will serve to be a beloved gathering place for adult and senior day care, developmental training, cognitive learning skills, daily living skills, multi-media activities, arts and crafts, motor skills development, sensory skills, music activities, independent living, pre-vocational training, community awareness and participation, special events celebrations, community integration and transportation.
Since 1975, Hilloppers, Inc. has promoted health, independence, employment for adults with intellectual disabilities and aims to provide full benefits of citizenship, privileges, opportunities and responsibilities through supported employment services, day services, residential services, social services and senior services.
