The Moonliters Dance Club had a high school senior prom featuring the music of the Memory Road Trio during its monthly event June 16.
Members and guests celebrated the occasion dressed in attire from comfortable shorts and polo shirts, “a white sport coat with a pink carnation” to tuxedos and long formal dresses.
The “senior” seniors danced the night away with music from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, featuring rock’n’roll, ballroom and even line dancing.
Sam and Candy Hill were crowned King and Queen of the Prom. The election was based on the number of years that couples have been together. The Hills have been married for 59 years. Congratulations!
Patriotic Friday Night will be the Moonliters theme on July 21 with music by It Takes Two.
For membership and guest information, call 931-202-2454 or email MDC@moonlitersffg@gmail.com.
