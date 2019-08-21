The 2019 Hiking Marathon registration is now open at time2meet.com/marathon.
The annual hiking marathon is starting on Aug. 31 this year because it is a holiday weekend.
“I am sure that you will like most of the trails that are included this year. There are some old favorites and some new ones. Some you will love, some you will hate but that is all part of the fun! Don't forget to share your pictures on Facebook,” said John Conrad with the hiking marathon committee.
Be sure to log your miles and hikes. These must be delivered to the Centennial Park office in Crossville or turned in during the Hit the Trails Festival in Fairfield Glade when you collect your T-shirt. Pictures of the log sheet submitted by text or email will not be accepted this year.
If you are unable to attend the festival, T-shirts will be available at the Centennial Park office.
Dogs participating in the marathon will be given bandanas.
