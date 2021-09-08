As the beautiful autumn season will soon arrive, residents will be enjoying more outdoor activities in Fairfield Glade. Many residents enjoy hiking and walking with dogs on the many trails and paths.
Hiking with dogs requires responsible measures by pet owners. The annual Hiking Marathon is in September, and it is especially important to monitor pet behavior during this very popular event which brings many hikers to the Fairfield Glade trails and walking paths.
Always keep dogs on a leash, maximum of 6-feet long. An off-leash, uncontrolled dog can disappear out of sight, and if you can’t see what your dog is doing, you can’t prevent them from getting into trouble!
Ensure that your dog’s collar is intact and that tags are up-to-date and securely fastened.
Stay to the right on the trail or path — and be mindful that your dog does not stray into the path of other trail users. Respect others’ space and make sure your dog stays under control and near you throughout the hike or walk.
Bag pet waste! Pet owners may think dog waste is a natural part of nature, especially in more remote locations. However, it can cause problems for local wildlife or other pets, and can even impact ground water. Be sure to bag it!
When hiking Fairfield Glade trails and paths, hikers need to take precautions in the event of an encounter with dogs or other animals:
• Carry your cell phone and take photo(s) or video of any incident.
• If you are attacked by any animal, immediately call 911 and report the incident to law enforcement.
• Carry animal repellent spray. Hikers have every right to use such products if threatened by any animal on a trail or path.
• In addition, hikers may choose to carry a large stick and/or a dog whistle with them while hiking.
Whether hiking on trails and paths with a dog, or by yourself, be prepared for any incident which may occur. Email board@fairfieldglade.com with any questions or comments.
Stay safe and enjoy the many beautiful hiking trails and walking paths in Fairfield Glade!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.