The Fairfield Glade hikers will travel 60 miles Oct. 9 to trek Northrup Falls and Rugby Loop.
Northrup Falls in Colditz Cove is a 1.5-mile lollypop trail with views from both the top and bottom of the falls. There are some rock shelters and a walk behind the stunning 60-foot Northrup Falls. The trail is moderate due to uneven and rocky areas.
Rugby Loop is a 2.2-mile trail that goes along the Clear Fork River and eventually meets the White Oak Creek. Along this trail, hikers will see big boulders, high cliffs, rock houses and the Gentlemen’s Swimming Hole. This trail is moderate with a steep incline and some rocky areas.
Hiking poles, sturdy footwear, snacks and water are recommended to take on these hikes. Bring a packed lunch for after the hike, or purchase a meal at Harrow Road Cafe in Rugby. Check prior to the hike date to check if the restaurant is open.
Hikers will meet at the pavilion on the corner of Stonehenge Dr and Peavine Rd between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Driving instruction will be available; for those who choose to carpool, reimbursement is $4. Departure to the trail head is 8 a.m., and estimated time of return is 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Each hiker should assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike and ability to keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
