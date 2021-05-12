The Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 65 miles to The Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area to hike the 4-mile Oscar Blevins Farm Loop.
This hike is rated easy and includes its namesake, the Oscar Blevins Farm, a historic site representative of the region’s late-19th to mid-20th-century farms. It is an interesting trail for its cultural and natural history.
Also seen on the hike is the Katie Blevins Cemetery and the Clara Sue Blevins homesite.
The hike starts at the Bandy Creek Campground Trailhead and proceeds through a previously damaged young forest. This area was farmed less that 50 years ago.
The trail descends into a headwater ravine above a small waterfall.
Here, one sees a sandstone caprock forming the top layer of the Cumberland Plateau. With the additional moisture provided by the waterfalls conditions are favorable for spiderwort, liverworts, mosses and salamanders.
The Bandy Creek Visitors Center provides a bathroom and a gift shop.
As usual, hikers should wear hiking boots, carry plenty of water and pack snacks and a lunch to eat after the hike.
A hiking pole or two can also be helpful.
Anyone interested in hiking is invited. The group will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop signs at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
Information about the hike will be shared and departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
For those who ride with someone else to and from the hiking site, the policy is to reimburse the driver for gas. The amount to reimburse for this hike is $5.
The expected return time to Fairfield Glade is about 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks ,and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions on the trails.
Participants are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more details.
