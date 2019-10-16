On Friday, Oct. 18, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel approximately one hour to Fall Creek Falls State Park for an easy 4.4-mile hike along Fall Creek Falls Lake on Gilbert Gaul Trail. As they hike near the lake, hopefully the forest will be in its fall colors and many of the lake birds will be near.
After lunch and a short film at the park’s nature center, the hikers have the option of taking a less-than-two-mile moderate hike to see overlooks of two beautiful falls, one of which is Fall Creek Falls, the highest east of the Rockies at 256 feet.
Hiking footwear and poles are recommended, and pack snacks and lunch to eat on the trail as well as ample water.
Any interested hiker is welcome to join the group for an enjoyable day outside. They will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Carpools will be formed and information about the hikes will be shared.
Departure will be 8 a.m. sharp. Reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $3. The expected time to return to FG is 2 p.m. or later depending on the additional hike to the falls.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
For more information, please call one of the hike leaders, Anne Dodge at 931-250-3214 or Mary Kopmeier at 931-456-2597.
