On Friday May 6, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel 62 miles to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area to hike the moderate 7-mile Rock Creek Loop trail.
Lead by Rosie Curtis and Cyn Hartlieb, the trailhead starts at Hattie Blevins Cemetery and follows Rock Creek, a tributary of the Big South Fork River. The hike follows the Massey Branch along a stream.
Wild flowers, flat sandstone shelves, huge boulders surrounding deep pools, hemlock and birch trees and some of the largest timbers in the area are among the sites along the trail.
On this hike are narrow trails, some steep sections, steps, and a bridge crossing.
Hiking poles and footwear are recommended. Bring water, snacks and lunch to eat on the trail.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains as well as meeting new people is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Information about the hike will be distributed. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m.
For those wishing to carpool, reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $8. The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is around 4 p.m.
General guidelines for rating hikes are less than 5 miles and less than 1,000-foot elevation gains for easy; between 5-8 miles with elevation gains of less than 1,500 feet are moderate; and hikes of more than 8 miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain are strenuous.
Hikers are advised to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 or search gladetrails.com for Friday Hikes for more information.
