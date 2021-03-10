On March 12, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel to Knoxville to hike trails in the Ijams Nature Center. Ijams provides more than 300 acres of beautiful woodlands flowing southward from the Tennessee River located about three miles from Knoxville. The nature center includes a visitor center, exhibits, a museum store, the Navitat Canopy Adventure, a climbing crag, Mead’s Quarry Lake for access for paddling and fishing activities and over 12 miles of hiking trails.
We will hike four to five miles of easy to moderate trails on this outing.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop at the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m. Hiking boots and poles are recommended.
Hikers should bring plenty of water, a lunch and any required snacks for the trail. Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk and participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
If you choose to ride with another hiker, the reimbursement fee to drivers is $5 for this hike. We expect to return to Fairfield Glade by approximately 2 p.m.
For more information please contact Bob Obohoski at 768-425-4339.
