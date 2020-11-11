On Friday, Nov. 13, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel 62 miles to trek a series of shorter hikes, Pickett Highlight Loop.
This moderate 4.6-mile hike is a scenic, undulating trail through the forest and along Pickett Lake, seeing natural bridges, the dam, wood shelters built by the CCC, caves, and rock overhangs.
Pack snacks, water and lunch for the hike. Due to the rocks and roots on this trail, hiking poles, as well as hiking footwear, are recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. Hikers will meet in the pavilion on the square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m., with departure at 8. For those wishing to car pool, reimbursement for the drivers is $5. Approximate return time is 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Individuals are asked to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
