On Friday, May 27, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will stay in the Glade and hike the 6.1-mile Blue Trail that interconnects several trails by a loop.
This trail has impressive rock formations and great views of old forests.
Along the trail, there are several benches on which to rest and relax in the woods.
The trails are well maintained but a bit challenging in some places.
This is a moderate hike because of elevation changes and the length.
Bring snacks and water. Both hiking footwear and poles are recommended.
This is the last spring hike for the season. Everyone is invited to join the group for lunch, at your own expense, at Stonehenge Grille on Village Drive.
A count of those interested in lunch will be taken at the meeting place before the hike. Non-hiking friends are welcome to join the group for lunch.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains as well as meeting new people is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Information about the hike will be distributed. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
General guidelines for rating hikes are easy for less than 5 miles and less than 1,000 feet elevation gains; moderate for hikes between 5-8 miles with elevation gains of less than1,500 feet; and strenuous for hikes more than 8 miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain.
Hikers are advised to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 or go to gladetrails.com and search for Friday Hikes.
