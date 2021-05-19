On May 21 the Fairfield Glade Hikers will hike Pogue Creek Canyon.
An “ecological and geological jewel” is how The Nature Conservancy describes Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area.
Pogue Creek Canyon is a 3,000-acre natural area in Fentress County, TN, on the Cumberland Plateau. The Nature Conservancy acquired this land to protect it from developers and then sold it to Tennessee in 2006 when it was then declared a state natural area.
The natural area is named for Pogue Creek, which with its tributaries runs through the gorge.
Pogue itself is a tributary of the Wolf River which empties into the Cumberland River. The topography includes rich forests and scenic sandstone formations. There are sheer rock cliffs formed by bands of reddish-orange sandstone, numerous rock houses and other picturesque rock structures.
More than 300 plant species have been recorded, as well as multiple varieties of birds, aquatic animals, amphibians and cave species, indicating the biodiversity of this natural area.
After this 1.5 mile loop trail to the scenic canyon overlook, we’ll drop below the plateau escarpment into the canyon for an additional 3 miles, where there are towering sandstone bluffs and some arches.
The trail is steep and rocky in places with some ladders and bridges to negotiate along the way.
This hike requites hiking boots, and poles would be most helpful, especially when crossing streams. We will do a car shuttle on this trail because of limited parking at the end of the trail. This is not a dog friendly trail.
It is rated moderate plus. The drive to the trail head is approximately 60 miles. Bring water and a lunch to eat on the trail. Return to Fairfield Glade is expected to be about 3 p.m.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for mishaps. Participants should be in good physical condition and hiking is at one’s own risk.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural trail obstructions.
Participants are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
The group will meet at the pavilion in the parking lot at the four-way stop at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
For those who choose to ride with someone, the cost of reimbursement to drivers is $5. Departure is at 8 a.m. sharp.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more details.
