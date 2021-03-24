Fairfield Glade Hikers will hike the Angel Falls Overlook Trail in the Big South Fork on March 26.
This is said to be one of the most popular trails in the BSF, and for good reason.
The trail runs along the west bank of the Big South Fork River, crossing many tiny creeks and Fall Branch, one of the prettiest small tributaries of the river.
From Fall Branch, the trail climbs about 400 feet to reach the Angel Falls Rapid Overlook.
There are some ladders to traverse, and one area has a cable-assisted climb. Guidebooks suggest these obstacles should not be difficult for most children and reasonably fit adults.
The hike offers numerous photo opportunities, and some early wildflowers may be evident.
It is about 6 miles in length. Fairfield Glade Hikers rate it moderate plus because of the length and some pretty steady uphill climbs to the
top.
Hiking boots are recommended, as are poles, which are especially helpful for the creek crossings. Participants should bring a lunch to eat on the trail and plenty of water, especially with the weather warming up.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
Directions to the trailhead will be distributed and departure for the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
If you choose to ride with someone the driver reimbursement for this hike is $6. Expected return time to Fairfield Glade is about 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Hikers are asked to assess their level of fitness to the description and difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
