On Friday, Nov. 4, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will drive 61 miles to Melton Lake Park at 697 Melton Lake Dr., Oak Ridge, to walk along the paved Melton Lake Greenway and back for an easy 5.4- mile round trip.
The hikers will start at the marina of the Oak Ridge Rowing Club that may be practicing. There are signs along the way about the history of the area.
Hikers completing the Big South Fork challenge by Dec. 1 will earn 10 points for this trek.
Bring water, snacks and sunglasses for this walk. Close by is Calhoun’s Restaurant for lunch, or hikers may bring a packed lunch.
Anyone interested in hiking along Melton Hill Lake, as well as meeting new people, is welcome.
Hikers will meet at The Square pavilion at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
Information about the hike will be distributed, and departure is promptly at 8. For those who want to carpool, reimbursement for the driver is $7.
The expected return time is around 2:30 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk. Call Bob Obohoski at 678-424-4339 or visit gladetrails.com/hiking and scroll to the Friday Hikes for more information.
