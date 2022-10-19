On Friday, Oct. 21, the Fairfield Glade Hiking group will drive 34 miles to the Lilly Bluff Trails on the Obed River.
Along this 4.7-mile moderate hike on the Point and Overlook Trails are high bluffs, sculptured cliffs and forested slopes.
Elevation change is slight, and remember to bring water, snacks and a lunch.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains as well as meeting new people is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion on The Square near the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. and departure will be at 8 sharp.
For those who choose to carpool, reimbursement fee for drivers is $7.
General guidelines for rating hikes are:
Easy. Less than five miles and less than 1,000 feet elevation gains.
Moderate. Between 5-8 miles with elevation gains of less than 1,500 feet.
Strenuous. More than 8 miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain.
Hikers are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Email hike leader Carol Show at GladeHikers@duck.com, or visit gladetrails.com/hiking/ and scroll to the Friday hike information for more details.
