On Friday, May 26, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will drive 34 miles to Lilly Bluff Trails on the Obed River.
On this 5.7-mile moderate hike on the Point, Overlook and Boulder Fields Trails are high bluffs, sculptured cliffs and forested slopes. Elevation change is slight.
Remember to bring water and snacks on the hikes.
Since this is the last spring hike, lunch will be at the Lilly Pad Hopyard, a nano brewery close to the trailhead.
Food trucks will be on site, with food and beverages available for purchase, or hikers may choose to bring their own lunch.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains as well as meeting new people is welcome to participate.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion on The Square by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
Information about the hike will be distributed, and departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
For those who want to carpool, reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $7. The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is approximately 3 p.m.
General guidelines for rating hikes are:
Easy. Less than 5 miles and less than 1,000 feet elevation gains.
Moderate. Between 5-8 miles with elevation gains of less than 1500 feet.
Strenuous. More than 8 miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain.
Hikers are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Contact hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 or visit gladetrails.com/hiking and scroll to the Friday hikes for information.
This group will organize fall hikes starting in September with the annual marathon. Look for detailed information in the Glade Sun.
Happy trails to everyone!
