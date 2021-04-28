Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 66 miles April 30 to the Burnt Mill Bridge Loop in the Big South Fork.
This 4.3 mile trail is moderate due to a few short steep inclines, a wooden ladder, rock stairs and short creek crossings on wooden planks.
Hikers shouldn’t let this discourage them from experiencing this hike along the Clear Fork. There are many rock shelters to see as well as views of the creek and woods abundant with hemlock, poplar, beech and rhododendron.
Be sure to bring water, snacks to eat on the trail, and a lunch to eat at by the Burnt Mill Bridge. Hiking footwear and a hiking pole are recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains and meeting new people is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Information about the hike will be distributed. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
For those wishing to carpool, reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $6. The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 2:30 pm.
General guidelines for rating hikes are less than 5 miles and less than 1,000 feet elevation gains are easy. Hikes between 5-8 miles with elevation gains of less than1,500 feet are moderate, and hikes more than 8 miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain are strenuous.
Hikers should assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for information.
Visit crossvilletrails.com for Friends of the Trails information about local hikes.
