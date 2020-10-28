The Fairfield Glade Hikers travel Oct. 30 to Collins West in Savage Gulf State Natural Area for a scenic hike that includes two waterfalls, cascades, creeks, rock shelters and high bluffs.
The trail begins with a descent into Collins Gulf, following along a wall of cliffs with a cable-assisted section to the impressive 40-foot Suter Falls.
The trail includes some rugged terrain with high bluffs, lush forest and stream crossings. Further down the trail is Horsepound Falls.
This is an in-and-out 5.2-mile hike rated moderate-plus. Hiking boots are required,
and poles are very helpful, especially for the stream crossings.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
Hikers should bring plenty of water, lunch and snacks for the trail.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at the individual participant’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions.
Hiker should assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
For those who choose to ride with someone, the reimbursement amount to the driver is $5 for this hike.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
