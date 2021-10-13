The Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel 70 miles on Oct. 22 to Oneida, TN, to hike in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.
The Grand Gap Loop is a moderate 6.6-mile serpentine loop trail along the rim of the Plateau with scenic views of the Big South Fork River gorge and little elevation change.
The hikers trek through forests of mountain laurels and hilly hardwoods as well as passing rock overhangs.
Along the way is a stop at a child’s grave left over from the days when this area was settled by subsistence farmers.
Pack water, snacks and a lunch to eat along the trail.
Since walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes, hiking footwear and poles are recommend-
ed.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m., and departure will be 8 sharp.
For those who choose to carpool, reimbursement fee for drivers is $7.
The estimated time to return to Fairfield Glade is around 4 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at each individual’s personal risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Participants should assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
