Tennessee Trail Association’s Plateau Chapter is resuming regular hikes.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Check the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking. Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for more details.
Wednesday, May 20 — Cumberland Trail, Brady Mountain, Grassy Cove. The 6-mile in-and-out hike will be to the overlook, mushroom rocks and Arch, cleaning and clearing the trail as hikers go. This will fulfill the obligation for one of the chapter’s adopted trails. Bring swing blades, loppers, clippers, hand saws, water, lunch and snacks. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle Church, Hwy. 127 S., Crossville. Call or text Tim Case at 218-591-1125 or Westervelt at 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, May 27 — Big South Fork, Honey Creek to Eye of the Needle. Hikers will start from Honey Creek Loop Entrance 2 for a new-to-us trail to eye of the needle arch. Easy to moderate in-and-out hikes include 4-5 miles for a short hike, or 7-8 miles for a long hike. Lunch will be at the picnic area above the eye of the needle. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel. Carpool cost is $6.
Monday, June 1 — Pickett State Park, Jamestown, Glow Worm Night Hike. In the dark of night between 8:45-10 p.m., hikers will descend 1/2-mile round trip to the edge of Hazard Cave. Strange blue lights dot the cave floor and walls, becoming more evident as their eyes adapt to the darkness. The source of this other worldly light is the larva of the fungus gnat Orfelia fultoni and is the only bioluminescent dipteran, or fly species, in North America. Little is known about their biology, but it is likely that they use their light to attract prey into a sticky web that they have surrounded themselves with. At Pickett State Park, the most obvious congregation of the glow worms is along the small rivulet that flows in front of Hazard Cave and is a popular attraction for park visitors in late spring and early summer. Depart at 7:30 p.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel, southwest corner of rear parking lot. Carpool cost is $6. Don’t forget a flashlight.
Wednesday, June 3 — Big South Fork, Jamestown, John Muir Trail to Maude’s Crack. This will be a moderate 6-mile loop hike along No Business Creek. Bring water shoes to wade through water. Visit https://tinyurl.com/NoBusinessHistory for more. This loop takes hikers in and out of No Business Gorge and past some of the most interesting natural and historical features found in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, including a 100-foot climb through Maude’s Crack. There are relics of an early 20th century settlement along No Business Creek. The hike is rated moderate because of the rugged terrain, a stream crossing, and a 100-foot climb or descent through Maude’s Crack. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear lot. Carpool cost is $6.
Saturday, June 6 — National Trails Day, Cumberland Trail Black Mountain Trail maintenance work day and picnic. Calling all Members to attend and help clip, lop, saw and weed-whack from 8-11 a.m., then meet up at the campground for a picnic. Those who can’t work are encouraged to volunteer to carry and set up the picnic. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Dorton United Methodist Church on Hwy. 70 E.
Wednesday, June 10 — Big South Fork Oscar Blevins Farm Loop, Jamestown. Hikers will begin at the West Entrance trailhead with 2.2 miles of hiking through a peaceful wooded setting on the Collier Ridge Bike Trail loaded with rhododendrons before joining the 3.7 mile Oscar Blevins loop that features the old log cabin where Blevins was born in 1915. Other features along the trail include Muleshoe Rock Shelter, bluffs, old fields and a wet-weather waterfall. After completing the loop, hikers return on the West Entrance trail for 8 moderate miles. Short hike: Drive down West Brandy Creek Rd. to the farm, then hike the 3.7-mile moderate Oscar Blevins Loop Trail. Depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $6.
Saturday, June 13 — Great Smoky Mountains National Park Walker Sisters Cabin and Little Green Brier School. Long hike is moderate to strenuous 8 miles in-and-out with 1500-foot elevation gain; short hike is easy 4.5-mile in-and-out turning around at the end of Little Brier Gap Trail. The hike will start from the Metcalf Bottoms campground on Metcalf Bottoms Trail .6 miles to the school then Little Brier Gap Trail to a junction of a gravel road and Grassy Rd. The gravel road leads .25 miles to the Walker Sisters Cabin and spring house where 10 children were raised. Carpool cost $8. Depart at 7:30 a.m. from Dorton United Methodist Church on Hwy 70 E.
Wednesday, June 17 — Yahoo Falls-Alum Ford Loop, Big South Fork, Whitley City, KY. Short hike is moderate 5 miles in-and-out to Maker’s Arch and Yahoo Falls; long hike of Yahoo Falls-Alum Ford Loop is a strenuous, difficult 10-11 miles. Hikers will start at Alum Ford river access and go south on Sheltowee Trace Trail along the Big South Fork River. At Negro Creek Trail, hikers will go uphill for more than 2 miles to get out of the gorge, then cross Hwy. 700 and continue on Yahoo Arch Trail. An optional side trail to Marker’s Arch will be passed for 0.5 miles one way, then on to Yahoo Arch and Yahoo Falls for great photo opportunities and a history story about Princess Cornblossom. Yahoo Falls is the tallest waterfall in the Big South Fork and all of Kentucky. Hikers will finish back to Alum Ford along Yahoo Creek. This loop has numerous creek crossings, a long uphill climb and confusing trail signs. Wear hiking boots and dress for the weather. Hiking poles are recommended. Depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m. There is a 2-hour drive to the trail head. Carpool cost is $8.
Wednesday, June 24 — Pickett State Park, Jamestown, Pogue Creek Trail. This will be a 6.6-mile moderate hike in Pogue Creek Gorge to the Pickett State Park picnic area which will require a car shuttle. Features include rock houses, rock bluffs and an overlook. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel. Carpool cost is $5.
Saturday, June 27 — Great Smoky Mountain’s National Park Charlie’s Bunion, a moderate to difficult 8.1-mile roundtrip hike. The steady climb over the course of the first 2 miles of this hike will quickly leave behind the crowds at Newfound Gap. See grand views of the North Carolina mountains and outstanding views of Mount LeConte and Myrtle Point toward the northwest on the way. Charlie’s Bunion is a rock outcropping with spectacular views of the mountains to the north, Mount Kephart and the Jump Off to the west, and Mount Guyot toward the east. The trail gains 1000-foot elevation in 3 miles before descending 500 feet in a mile to the Bunion. This is reversed on the way back. Bring a light lunch to eat on the trail; hikers will stop at a restaurant on the way back to Crossville. Depart from Crossville Vanity Fair at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.