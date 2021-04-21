Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 65 miles on April 23 to explore Maude’s Crack, a shoulder-wide fissure in the rock, during the 4.5 mile moderate trek.
The hike starts on the Longfield Branch Trail to No Business Creek and then on the John Muir Trail to Maude’s Crack.
The legend tells that Minnie “Maude” Roysdon in the late 1800s and early 1900s used this passageway from the top of the bluff line to the bottom to take lunch to her husband and other men logging in the area.
After the climb of 100 feet through the rock fissure, we will hike along Chestnut Ridge and return to the trailhead.
Hiking footwear and poles are recommended; it’s a steep climb through Maude’s Crack, and there are some unprotected cliff lines. Pack lunch, snacks and plenty of water to have on the trail.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains and meeting new people is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Information about the hike will be distributed. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
For those wishing to carpool, reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $6. The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 3:30 pm.
General guidelines for rating hikes are less than 5 miles and less than 1,000 feet elevation gains are easy. Hikes between 5-8 miles with elevation gains of less than1,500 feet are moderate, and hikes more than 8 miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain are strenuous.
Hikers should assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for information.
