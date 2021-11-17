On Friday, Nov. 19, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 8 miles to Hebbertsburg to hike Daddy’s Creek Trailhead, which opened in November 2015.
This 6-mile moderate hike is an extension of the Cumberland Trail near the Keys Harrison Wildlife Management Area.
A short walk along the road will lead to a cave and the original entrance to this part of the trail. At the overlook is a view up Daddy’s Creek Watershed.
The group will hike along Daddy’s Creek for 1 1/2 miles across from the Overlook Trail in Fairfield Glade.
Because the terrain is rocky and there are some elevation gains, hiking footwear and poles are recommended. Pack a lunch to eat at the campsite.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed and departure will be 8 sharp. Reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $2.
The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is 2 p.m.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Hikers are asked to assess their personal level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski 678-425-4339 for more information.
Check out gladetrails.com/hiking/ and scroll down to the Friday Hikes button.
This is the last scheduled hike of the fall season.
Look for information for the start of the spring hikes in mid-March 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.