The last spring Friday hike is on Friday, May 28, when the Fairfield Glade Hiking group will drive 34 miles to the Lilly Bluff Trails on the Obed River. Along this 5.7 miles moderate hike on three trails, Point, Overlook and Boulder Field, there are high bluffs, sculptured cliffs and forested slopes. The elevation change is slight but the rating is moderate due to the length. Bring water and snacks to enjoy on the trails. After the hike, we will travel to the nearby Lilly Pad Hopyard, a nano-brewery where you can purchase food from food trucks or eat your packed lunch to celebrate another fun hiking season.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains, as well as meeting new people, is welcome. Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the 4-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Road and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. where information about the hike will be distributed. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m. If you want to carpool, the reimbursement fee for drivers for this hike is $3. The expected time to return to FG is approximately 3 p.m.
General guidelines for rating hikes are less than five miles and less than 1,000 feet elevation gains are easy, hikes between five and eight miles with elevation gains of less than 1,500 feet are moderate, and hikes over eight miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain are strenuous. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. For more information, please contact the hike leader, Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339. For information about “ Friends of the Trails” use the website under “Hiking.” Also, there is information about “Friday Hiking” on gladetrails.com/hiking.
