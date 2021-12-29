While Fairfield Glade Community Club has been able to avoid increasing the Property Owners Association (POA) Assessment for calendar year 2022, there will be an increase in the Administration Fee and Credit Card Convenience Fee.
Both increases are effective Jan.1.
The administration fee is increased from $1.75 to $2, depending on the billing frequency.
The credit card convenience fee is increased from 2% per transaction to 3.5%.
To eliminate the administration and/or the credit card convenience fees, consider having payments processed through FGCC Pre-Authorized Payment Form.
Visit www.fairfieldgladeresort.com to find the form.
Call Accounts Receivable at 931-484-3780 for more information.
