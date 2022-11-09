In the past, there has been some confusion surrounding the “how’s, what’s and why’s” of home exterior modifications within Fairfield Glade.
A wise soul once said, “Confusion is a word we have invented for an order which is not yet understood.”
With that in mind, we hope to make better understood the systems and procedures we have in place for remodeling or changing in a variety of ways, the exterior of your Fairfield Glade home and property.
We’ll start with an explanation of the Architectural Control Office and the Architectural Control Committee. We have one of each at Fairfield Glade. The ACO, in this article, is referred to as “the office,” while the ACC is referred to as “the committee.”
The office is composed of employees of Fairfield Glade Community Club and serves as the liaison between the property owner and the committee.
An office staff member responds to requests for updates/changes to residential properties, ensuring that the requests comply with Fairfield Glade Community Club policy guidelines.
If a request follows policy guidelines, the office staff member will issue “staff approval.” If a request does not comply with the established guidelines, the office will present the request to the committee for further review.
The office is also responsible for the enforcement of property standards, including issuing written violation notices and imposing fines for noncompliance.
The committee is composed of Fairfield Glade resident volunteers and acts as an advisory committee to the board of directors.
The committee reviews and approves all new home plans and requests for modifications to existing residential properties to ensure compliance with established architectural standards and in consideration of the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Vision and Mission Statements.
The committee acts as the liaison between the members, office staff, general manager and the board of directors.
The committee encourages voluntary compliance with the declarations of covenants and restrictions, as well as board-approved policies.
The committee is charged with the responsibility of identifying the need for new or amended policies and submits their recommendations to the board of directors for approval and adoption.
The committee also hears property standards appeals and Architectural Control Office fines appeals.
Starting an exterior modification project?
Before starting an exterior modification project, residents should call the office at 931-707-2149 or access online request forms at www.fairfieldgladeresort.com/
• Member Login
• My Property
• ACC Forms, Requirements & Active Contractors
• Forms
Select and complete the appropriate request form from the detailed listing. The completed form should include the nature of the project and the impact upon the property.
Once completed, the form can be emailed to accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc
An informative reference document, The Architectural Control Committee Items Requiring Review, contains a list of projects requiring approval prior to initiation. This document can be found at www.fairfieldgladeresort.com/
• Member Login
• My Property
• ACC Forms, Requirements & Active Contractors
• Items Requiring ACC Review 2021
Have a question we haven’t answered?
If you’re contemplating making changes in your Fairfield Glade property and need clarity on any aspect of the approval process, we’re here to help.
Call the office at 931-707-2149. We’ll answer your question if we can, or direct you to someone who can, if we cannot.
We look forward along with you to successful completion of your project. Let us know how we can help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.