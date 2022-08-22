The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to James Hennes on July 1 at his home in Fairfield Glade.
His wife, Pamela Hennes, was in attendance, as well as Ruth Hill, Carol Breeding and Phyllis Teeter from the Quilts of Valor chapter.
“I humbly accept this quilt of valor in remembrance of the men and women who gave their lives and the Gold Star families who still suffer every day,” Hennes said.
He also accepted it in remembrance of the 22-27 daily average of veterans and active service members who die by suicide.
Hennes joined the U.S. Navy in 1966.
He served in Vietnam from 1967-’68 as a hospital corpsman assigned to the 3rd Marine Division. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
Hennes said he is committed to the Cumberland County Marine Corps League, Sons of the American Revolution, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans Association.
