Former Crossville resident Kip Henley fired a 1-under par 71 Tuesday afternoon to finish at 3-under 141 for the 36-hole tournament, and capture the title at the Tennessee Senior State Golf Open at Stonehenge Golf Course in Fairfield Glade.
Henley, who had a first-round score of 70, edged out three players in second at 142, including Gibby Gilbert, Jared Melson and Glenn Hudson.
Gilbert made a charge on the final 18 holes, carding a 4-under par 68 in the final round to be the clubhouse leader late in the tournament.
Stonehenge Golf Course is a challenging par-72 course. It is 6,549 yards long with four especially difficult par-5 holes.
The overall results were:
Kip Henley, 70-71/141; Gibby Gilbert, 74-68/142; Jared Melson, 71-71/142; Glenn Hudson, 69-73/142; Bill Breen, 71-72/143; Todd Burgan, 73-71/144; Tim Jackson, 72-72/144; Jeff Lyons, 72-72/144.
And, Allen Fennell, 71-73/144; Loren Personett, 72-73/145; Bobby Cochran, 71-74/145; Audie Johnson, 74-72/146; Steve Munson, 72-74/146; Jeff Jones, 73-73/146; Brent Henley, 71-75/146; Chris DeBusk, 72-75/147; Jeff Goliher, 72-75/147; Billy Joe Green, 70-77/147; Steve Goliher, 74-74/148; Zeb Patten, 73-75/148; John Thomas, 73-75/148; Kevin Snell, 72-76/148; David Apperson, 73-76/149.
Also, Tom Schreiner, 76-73/149; Alan Jones, 76-73/149; Paul Korth, 74-76/150; Steve Mann, 75-75/150; Keith Woodall, 76-74/150; Christopher Woods, 76-74/150; Ray Morton, 76-74/150; Mark Houser, 77-73/150.
And, Craig McElhaney, 74-77/151; Henrik Simonsen, 76-75/151; John Sutton, 79-73/152; Mike Poe, 74-78/152; Kelvin Burgin, 75-77/152; Walt Chapman, 71-81/152; Scott Wilson, 78-75/153; Rick Hudson, 74-79/153.
Also, Mike Albonetti, 76-77/153; Tim Richardson, 72-81/153; Ben Robertson, 77-77/154; Eddie Wyatt, 78-76/154; Doug Amor, 75-80/155; Greg Wyatt, 76-79/155.
And, Will Kegley, 78-78/156; Rick Bumgarner, 77-79/156; Chris Stacy, 83-74/157; Stuart Smith, 79-78/157; Bob Rice, 78-79/157; Scott Negrotto, 77-80/157; Matt Manzaro, 77-80/157; Chris Dibble, 77-80/157; Patrick Danehy, 77-80/157.
Also, Clement Smith, 79-79/158; Byron Williams, 78-80/158; Jeff Hall, 83-76/159; Bryan Rodgers, 78-81/159; Erik Lundblad, 78-81/159; Mike West, 81-79/160; Randy Helton, 79-81/160; Roy Allen, 77-83/160; Brad Campbell, 80-81/161; Dale Wheeler, 81-80/161; Freddie Vanderveer, 81-81/162; Richard Smith, 78-84/162.
And, Jack Sixkiller, 82-81/163; Sean Wells, 82-81/163; Jon English, 77-86/163; Eddie Bailey, 81-83/164; Mark King, 78-86/164; John Bradshaw, 83-82/165; Donnie Bowlin, 81-84/165; Lane Patterson, 81-84/165; David Salyers, 80-85/165; Jeff Harrington, 85-80/165; Jeff Moore, 85-80/165; Scott Womack, 81-85/166; Kedric Perkins, 86-80/166.
Also, Brian Whitehead, 76-90/166; James Huffstuttler, 85-83/168; Darrell Frazier, 83-85/168; David Walker, 86-82/168; Tommy Bradley, 83-86/169; Tim Hollahan, 81-88/169; Michael Kellogg, 82-88/170; Chuck Reynolds, 87-84/171; Jay Hoover, 88-89/177; Mike Stansbury, 92-89/181; Julius Sloss, 96-88/184.
