Hemlock trees grace many areas of Fairfield Glade’s 12,700 acres.
Hemlock trees are large, graceful trees known for their pyramidal shape and gently drooping branches.
The delicate leaves of the hemlock, dark green and shiny above and silvery white beneath, provide dense shade in the forest or home landscape.
Although the hemlock isn’t bothered by pests or diseases, as a rule, they do have one pest that seems to find them wherever they go: The hemlock woolly adelgid — the most notorious and troublesome pest of hemlocks.
The hemlock woolly adelgid is a 2mm invasive aphid-like insect that hides inside a woolly sac.
It appears as white cotton-like puffs on the base of the hemlock tree needles. The white sacs are used to protect the insect and eggs inside during development.
The insects attach to the underside of hemlock needles and suck sugar out of the phloem.
This disruption in flow of nutrients causes the foliage to turn a grayish-green, and eventually leads to desiccation and defoliation.
Because of the insect’s rapid asexual reproduction rate, an infestation can quickly overtake a tree’s life.
The hemlock woolly adelgid’s sacs can be observed from late fall to early summer.
During the summer, the insects drop to the ground so an infestation is generally hard to identify.
The potential for widespread tree mortality is comparable to that of Dutch elm disease and chestnut blight.
All hemlocks need to be treated if they are to survive.
If you know hemlock trees grow on your land, learn how to properly treat them.
Imidacloprid is a chemical used for treating trees with a light or moderate infestation. Treatment works best when applied from October-May.
Homeowners can perform the soil drench method. The steps for the soil drench chemical treatment method are:
• Identify hemlock tree with infestation. Evaluate area around the tree. Do not use soil drench method if tree is near a water source or a steep slope.
• Move or scrape back leaf and duff layer to expose soil and roots or create holes within a foot to a foot and a half of the base of the tree to be treated.
• Amount of chemical needed is based on the diameter of the tree. Follow all safety precautions. Tennessee Department of Agriculture recommends Imidacloprid 75 WSP.
• Apply treatment by pouring liquid around the entire base of the tree.
• Cover the chemical by replacing the duff and leaf layer.
• Keep a record of trees treated. It will take time to see recovery. Treatment should last five to seven years.
Inform your friends, neighbors and fellow landowners about the importance of treating Tennessee’s hemlock trees.
Information provided by Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry
