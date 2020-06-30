Helping Hands Ministry on Peavine Rd., Crossville, closed June 5.
“Our ministry would like to express heartfelt gratitude to those who have provided support through the past 23 years with donations of yarn, fabric, crafts and other items,” said Penny Smith of Helping Hands Ministry.
“These gifts were used by talented members and friends to make beautiful handmade items, which were then donated to various charities in the Cumberland area,” Smith added. “A special thank you to all our members and friends for their tireless hours spent. Our ministry is also extremely grateful to those who donated financially. These funds were used for operating expenses and to purchase items we could not make.”
Smith said it has been a joy to show God’s love by ministering to those in need in the area and to use their God given talents for His glory.
“Our lives have been blessed to be a part of Helping Hands Ministry, and we are thankful to all who made this ministry possible through giving of their time, talent and donations,” she added. “Our goal was to warm hearts and brighten lives.”
Though it is with great sadness that Helping Hands Ministry closes its doors and ends its public ministry, Smith said members will continue to personally knit, crochet, sew, craft and support the community.
