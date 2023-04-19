The Fairfield Glade Community Club Sewer Department is asking for help from all Fairfield Glade residents in reducing unnecessary, clean water entering the sanitary sewer system.
The sewer department’s goal is to operate and maintain the sanitary sewer system and wastewater treatment plant as efficiently as possible.
By eliminating clean water sources, the useful life of the sewer system and wastewater treatment plant will be extended and costs to operate and maintain the system will be reduced.
Some of the sources of clean water which should be removed from the sanitary sewer system are condensate drains from heating and air conditioning units, sump pumps, roof leaders, floor drains and perimeter drains.
A single sump pump discharging 30 gallons per minute during a heavy rain event can contribute as much as 43,200 gallons per day of clean water. Ten sump pumps can equate to as much as half a million gallons of clean water per day.
Half a million gallons per day of clean water in the sewer system significantly reduces the capacity of the system.
The FGCC Sewer Department is actively looking for clean water connections that can be removed from the system but needs the help of all residents in identifying and removing these unnecessary sources of water.
If you have any questions regarding a potential clean water connection to the system, call the Sewer Department Assistant Manager Keith Gardner at 931-200-9295.
Thank you for your help.
