The Crossville Post Office is asking the community to help Stamp Out Hunger on May 13.
The annual food drive asks everyone to place non-perishable food items at the mailbox where postal service workers or volunteers will collect them as they deliver mail along their postal routes. Donations can also be brought to the Crossville Post Office lobby.
The U.S. Postal Service and National Association of Letter Carriers started the annual food drive in 1993 and have collected more than 1.6 billion pounds of food during that time.
The donations help restock food banks that may have found their stock depleted over the winter and spring.
The food drive replenishes these stores as the summer months approach when children may not have access to food through school programs.
Popular items to donate include cereal, pasta and pasta sauce, rice, canned fruit and vegetables, canned soups, chili, 100% juice, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, beans and canned meats like tuna, chicken and turkey.
Do not include homemade foods, anything that has been opened, anything that requires refrigeration or is in a glass container, expired food items, pet foods, toiletries or other personal care items.
The carriers cannot accept monetary donations, but those wishing to donate funds are asked to consider making a donation directly to the charity of their choice.
All food pantries that receive donations are in Cumberland County and are staffed by community volunteers.
Donations will go directly from the mailbox or the Post Office to the food pantries.
For additional information on the food drive, visit www.nalc.org.
