In coordination with the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon in September, the Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary is offering a hiking event in support of our local Cumberland House in Crossville.
We are asking local hikers, non-hikers (and hikers from other areas of the country) to collect sponsorship dollars and donations, as well as wearing a “Hiking for Hospice” headband or armband while hiking.
For those who do not hike, donations are gratefully welcome in support of the Cumberland House.
Cumberland House, which is largely supported via local Hospice Auxiliary fundraising activities, is part of the services of Hospice of Cumberland County. It is the only not-for-profit Hospice facility in the area.
At the Cumberland House, terminal patients who can no longer stay at home, as well as their families, receive 24/7 attention and care, with medical staff and volunteers available at all times.
Hikers and non-hikers may contribute via one of two methods during the month of September:
Make a donation on Sept. 15 at the FFG Village Mall or at Food City and pick up your “Hiking for Hospice” sponsor sheets, armbands or headbands from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or
Send a check to Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, c/o Nancy Moakley Treasurer, 116 Edgemere Dr., Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
Donors are asked to note the check that it is for the Hiking for Hospice fundraiser.
