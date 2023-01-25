Join the Fairfield Glade Fire Department for a great St. Patrick’s Day fundraising event.
Atlas Real Estate will present Soul Soup from 6-8 p.m. March 17 at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Tickets are $20 each, cash or check, and available at The Center.
There will be dancing and a cash bar.
FGFD will also have its second annual 5k walk/run at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Square at the corner of Peavine Dr. and Stonehenge Dr.
The deadline for registration to receive a T-shirt is Monday, March 27. The entry fee for the race is $25 for adults and $10 for students/children younger than 10.
Medals for first-, second- and third-place finishers will be awarded. Awards will be presented will be for both men and women and both runners and walkers.
There are two ways to register: online at www.fairfield gladefire.org or via a paper entry form. Once the online registration is submitted, an email will be sent with instructions to pay entry fee.
Paper entry forms are available at The Center and FGFD Station 1 on Peavine Rd.
Participants may also request a paper entry by emailing FGFD5k@yahoo.com.
T-shirt distribution will be on May 4-5 at The Square.
To add to the event’s fun, a free concert featuring Rich Thomas and the Jazz Connection will follow the race from 10 a.m.-noon. The public is welcome to attend.
These events are fundraisers for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department. All proceeds from these two events will go toward purchasing a new fire truck.
To support the Fairfield Glade Fire Department at any time, go to www.fairfieldgladefire.org/ and click on the “donate” button.
