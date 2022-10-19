Fairfield Glade Resident Services is a volunteer group funded strictly from donations of community residents.
It has a number of programs designed to assist members of the Fairfield Glade community.
One of its more important, the Home Safety Assistance program,helps neighbors ensure that their homes are safe from trips and falls, the leading cause of injury and death to the aging population.
Led by Gary Willert, this group will inspect the home for tripping hazards, make recommendations for installing safety grip rails in bathrooms and other areas, and install handrails or wheelchair ramps inside or outside the home as approved by the ACC, to assist with entering and exiting.
They will provide the resident with a written estimate of the cost of material, install the items and provide the labor for free.
The only cost to the resident is for the material.
As with many FGRS programs, there is a constant need for volunteers to help with this effort.
Volunteer time is based on the project, not on a set schedule.
Willert said he is happy to meet with volunteers to get them started in helping neighbors stay safely in their homes.
He can be reached by calling the FGRS office at 931-456-7272 from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays, or leave contact information with the office coordinator.
After-hours callers can leave a voicemail, and Willert will contact them.
